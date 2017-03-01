Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a 22-year-old Gatineau woman has died in a car crash on Highway 17 west of Hawkesbury, Ont.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. ET on County Road 17.

The woman was driving a minivan westbound when it crashed into a cube van heading in the opposite direction, according to the OPP.

A man and two children were in the minivan with the woman. They were taken to hospital in Hawkesbury with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the cube van was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There have been reports of heavy fog in the area.

Police have closed County Road 17 between Highway 34 and County Road 4 while they investigate.

