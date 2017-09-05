A trio of Ottawa city councillors opposed to the planned casino expansion at the Rideau Carleton Raceway warn they're not bluffing when it comes to safeguards at the venue to help curtail gambling addiction.

Couns. David Chernushenko, Diane Deans and Keith Egli voiced their concerns before voting Tuesday to launch public consultations on the takeover deal by Hard Rock International. The vote came during a meeting of the city's finance and economic development committee.

'We can't micromanage everyone's livelihood or anyone's desire to go and spend a couple of hours at a slot machine.' - Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson

Deans said by giving the public more opportunity to gamble, the expansion could heighten the risk of gambling addiction. She urged her colleagues to impose restrictions on the casino, including reducing betting limits and removing ATMs from the premises.

"I think that there are things that we can do," she said.

But Mayor Jim Watson argued some of the proposed conditions are unrealistic.

"We can't micromanage everyone's livelihood or anyone's desire to go and spend a couple of hours at a slot machine," Watson said. "That's their choice."

He said it's the province's role to prevent problem gambling at the site. The city's job, he said, is to make sure there are local services available to people seeking help for gambling addiction.

Casino to meet with health officials

Hard Rock International and the Rideau Carleton Raceway announced in May the faciilty will undergo a multimillion-dollar expansion that will bring a hotel and music venue to the struggling Ottawa harnass racing and gambling venue.

"That worries me," Deans said. She doesn't think the raceway is the right location for a major entertainment centre, and she doesn't think it's needed.

The casino has not submitted an application for the expansion, but it's expected to within the next year.

In the meantime, Hard Rock has agreed to meet with Ottawa Public Health to discuss safe gambling practices.

Egli said Hard Rock's commitment to those talks give him hope the casino will take steps to curb gambling addiction. .

"We have [a commitment] now to have those discussions and try to figure out how we can help these people," he said.

The city is collecting input on the casino takeover this week. It will provide the public's input to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission after the next city council meeting on Sept. 13.

Hard Rock Casino will take over daily operation of the casino later this month.