The day CBC revealed four Ottawa city councillors charged more than $1,700 to their office expense accounts for tickets to last month's NHL 100 Classic at TD Place, one councillor said he'll pay back the money.

"I believe that it may have been an inappropriate use of my office budget to purchase these tickets," Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley, who is chair of the city's audit committee, wrote in an email to CBC Tuesday afternoon.

"To err on the side of caution, I will be reimbursing the city and taxpayers at which time the purchase will be removed from my public disclosure for August of 2017."

Hubley also wrote that when he expensed the pair of tickets in August, he did not know who he would be taking to the game. He said that's why he didn't disclose the name of his guest, as per city rules. In the end, Hubley said he couldn't go to the game and gave the tickets to staff members.

Qaqish, Tierney silent

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Michael Qaqish and Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney each used their office expense accounts to purchase a pair of tickets worth $409.

Neither Qaqish nor Tierney have responded to multiple requests for comment since Monday morning.

Innes Coun. Jody Mitic also purchased a pair of tickets for $553 out of his office budget. Mitic, who responded promptly to questions, said he purchased his tickets in his role as sports commissioner. He was also unable to attend the game, and gave the tickets to his staff.

Asked whether he thought the use of public funds for a professional sporting event was appropriate, Mayor Jim Watson said in an emailed statement that "each Councillor is responsible for his or her own expenses." The statement said the mayor is "proud" that the city has a system that requires councillors to disclose expenses for tickets and hospitality.

Watson himself was given two tickets to the game by the Ottawa Senators, but couldn't attend because he had an emergency appendectomy. Instead, he gave the tickets to his sister Jayne Watson.