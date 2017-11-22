After more than three hours of debate — and just days after a marathon week of meetings — Ottawa city council voted 16-7 to approve the Salvation Army's controversial proposal to build a 350-bed facility on Montreal Road in Vanier.

Mayor Jim Watson, who came out in support of the proposal soon after it was announced in the summer, voted in favour of the new complex, which includes a 140-bed emergency shelter.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who has worked incessantly to stop the plan, voted against the project. Councillors who also voted against it include Riley Brockington, David Chernushenko, Diane Deans, Jeff Leiper, Catherine McKenney and Tobi Nussbaum. (Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not vote because he declared a conflict.)

Mayor in support

Watson began his closing remarks by recognizing that the Vanier community feels strongly about the proposal, but said he believes it's necessary.

"This is not an easy issue for any of us," he said. "But lost in this is the many men young and old, who need our help and understanding.

"Like many of you, I am sad to see we still need homeless shelters," said the mayor. However, "the status quo on George Street for these homeless men is not acceptable."

The new facility will be the "the first purpose-built shelter" of its kind in Ottawa, and will serve the homeless better, said Watson.

Deans said the debate has "sickened" her.

"This has been a complete failure of process," she said, criticizing both the Salvation Army for not offering any compromises to the Vanier community, and the city for failing to better guide the proposal.

"This is a failure of leadership," Deans said.

Community consultation ordered

Council directed city staff to work with relevant politicians and community stakeholders "to provide input into the next phase of the Salvation Army relocation development."

"I think the community would have liked this a while back," said Coun. Marianne Wilkinson. "But it's better late than never."

Council's directions also called for city officials to work with the Salvation Army "to help it promote the city's housing and homelessness goals and lessen any community impact."

The motion acknowledged the same issues that were ruled verboten during last week's three-day planning committee metting: namely, the social impacts of a large complex housing vulnerable people moving into an already struggling neighbourhood, and whether Salvation Army's programming is the right model to address homelessness.

Chernushenko supported the motion, but was unimpressed with the Salvation Army's process.

"We are being forced to today … to force the hand of the proponent to do the things it should have done in the first place," he said. "That's the kind of thing that should have been part of the proposal in the first place."

A few tweaks

Council debated a number of other motions, some of which passed — including one moved by Fleury that recognizes the good work that the Salvation Army does in the community.

Another motion that was approved requires the Salvation Army to seek council approval before adding more shelter beds. The charity must also have a so-called ambassador program in place, and satisfy the city's head of planning that its security measures are sufficient before construction can commence.

Council also voted to forbid another shelter at the site of the Salvation Army's current facility on George Street.

Council voted against a proposal to move the new facility's parking lot 26 metres from the curb instead of the proposed 13 metres.

Project could take years

The Salvation Army has said that if all goes well, it hopes to have the new facility operating in about five years. The charitable organization has a deal to buy the property, currently the site of the Concorde Hotel, conditional on the successful rezoning.

However community opponents led by Finnigan's Pub owner Drew Dobson have indicated they will appeal the decision to the Ontario Municipal Board, which could delay the project by many months.

The Salvation Army will also have to figure out how its programs will be funded, especially as the new national housing strategy favours more permanent housing solutions.