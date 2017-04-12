Ottawa city council gave the green light Wednesday for a new non-profit corporation to manage the ByWard and Parkdale markets starting Jan. 1, 2018.

The corporation would be responsible for the outdoor vending operations at both markets, as well as the 25 indoor tenancies at 55 ByWard Market Square and the seven tenancies located in the parking garage at 70 Clarence St.

In the weeks leading up to the decision, local producers such as Gerard Rochon and Andy Terauds argued that any new management structure should focus on getting rid of resellers and allow only local farmers to sell at the markets.

"They're called farmers' markets for a reason … it should be farmers they are supporting," said Terauds, one of the forces behind Ottawa Farmers' Market.

However city staff said the board of directors of the new non-profit corporation would decide who could sell at the market based on public opinion.

Council also approved a number of rezonings to allow farmers' markets in Stittsville, Westboro and at the Riverside Park and Ride.