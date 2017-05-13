Ontario's coroner is investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy Friday afternoon in Napanee, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to a park at 217 King St. at 5:06 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Ottawa, the OPP said in a media release.

The investigation is being carried out by the Office of the Chief Coroner, with assistance from the OPP's forensic identification unit and patrol officers with the Napanee OPP detachment.

Police did not release any other details about the boy's death, but said there is no concern for public safety.