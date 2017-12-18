An inquest will be held into the death of a 47-year-old worker who fell during a roofing incident at an Ottawa construction site two years ago, the Ontario coroner's office announced Monday.

Robert Garry Cyr of Ottawa died in hospital from injuries he sustained in the fall on Nov. 24, 2015.

The inquest will look into the events surrounding his death and the jury might make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths, the coroner's office said in a news release.

The coroner's office did not release any further details about the incident.

A date for the inquest has not yet been scheduled.