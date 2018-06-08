Cornwall, Ont., workers, city reach tentative agreement

CUPE says it has reached a tentative agreement with the City of Cornwall that would, if ratified, end the strikes by four city worker unions.

The first of the strikes started May 17, with paramedics, library staff and outside workers walking off the job.

It expanded the next week to include bylaw officers and child-care workers.

About 400 striking workers voted down a city offer on Monday.

No details on the tentative agreement were released by CUPE on Friday.