Cornwall, Ont., workers, city reach tentative agreement
CUPE says it has reached a tentative agreement with the City of Cornwall that would, if ratified, end the strikes by four city worker unions.
Striking workers in Cornwall, Ont., in June 2018. Their union has reached a tentative agreement with the city, it said Friday, and will be sharing it with its members so they can vote. (CBC/Michel Aspirot)

The first of the strikes started May 17, with paramedics, library staff and outside workers walking off the job.

It expanded the next week to include bylaw officers and child-care workers.

About 400 striking workers voted down a city offer on Monday.

No details on the tentative agreement were released by CUPE on Friday.

