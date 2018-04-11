Shattered lives: Cornwall, Ont., drug explosion leaves trail of destruction

"If you want me to pick a number out of my head, sure. I can do that," said Cornwall, Ont., Superior Court Justice Johanne Lafrance-Cardinal in court Monday, the exasperation obvious in her voice.

Andrew Ross had already been convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for the March 2017 manslaughter of Michael Lalonde. The 67-year-old was killed when a batch of of the drug shatter detonated in the freezer of the Cornwall, Ont., apartment he shared with Lalonde.

Now the court needed to establish restitution costs for James Kelly, the landlord of 203 Carleton St.

The smoke-stained, two-storey, cinder-block building has been boarded up and vacant since the drug explosion.

Shatter is made in labs with solvents like highly explosive butane that can only be stored under compression. It looks like a sheet of hard toffee when it's done and shatters when it's broken up into pieces, hence its name.

Users heat up the shards and inhale the fumes, which have a much higher THC content than cannabis (THC is the principal psychoactive element of cannabis).

Cornwall police said both doors of the freezer blew across the room and lodged in the far wall, leaving only its twisted, metal base behind.

Crown requests $175K

Michael Lalonde, 67, died when another man's shatter operation exploded in his apartment. (Supplied)

Kelly had supplied Crown Attorney Michael Purcell with a figure of $174,800, representing the cost to rebuild the investment property using what's left of it.

But the judge wasn't buying it.

"That seems to be too much," she objected, noting it might have been cheaper to tear the modest building down and start from scratch. "But what do I know?"

A shaggy-looking Ross — dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and baggy beige pants, his beard an overgrown Abe Lincoln template — watched silently from the prisoner's box.

John Hale, Ross's lawyer, pointed out the house was already a shabby address in a shabby part of town before the explosion. "For all we know, it was a tear-down then," he said.

Defence proposes $20K

Hale proposed Kelly be compensated $20,000, suggesting a larger payment would burden the convicted man for the rest of his life and that he'd be unlikely to pay back any amount "unless he were to win the lottery."

"That isn't enough," Justice Lafrance-Cardinal said.

Her frustration was evidently augmented by the fact that, although Kelly had nearly a year to have a contractor provide a more detailed breakdown of the rebuilding costs, he hadn't, nor had he shown up to the restitution hearing.

The smoke-stained, two-storey, cinder-block building at 203 Carleton St. has been boarded up and vacant since the drug explosion. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Lafrance-Cardinal asked that the matter finally be settled so Ross can be transferred from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre to a federal facility and take part in rehabilitation programs.

"I really don't know what to do," she said, gesturing incredulously at the papers before her, before ordering the two lawyers to take 15 minutes to a find a number on which both could agree.

'He left in a really horrific way'

When they exited the courtroom, they passed the only three people who had come to hear how the matter of the ruined building would be settled.

One was the convicted man's girlfriend, dressed in a black Sons of Anarchy hooded sweatshirt. She and Ross smiled and murmured to each other before he was led back to the holding cell in leg irons.

That left Lalonde's daughter and granddaughter, who have attended proceedings since Ross was charged last year.

Lalonde's daughter and granddaughter say losing him in an explosion was horrific. 0:44

"It's been very hard," said Shiara Tyo, Lalonde's 19-year-old granddaughter. "He left in a really horrific way and everything reminds me of that now. Campfires, fireworks, everything."

The teen explained how she and her 19-month-old son pass the burned-out house where her grandfather died nearly every day.

"I'm sure one day he's going to ask what happened to the house, and I'm going to have to explain how the house was lit on fire. It's going to be very hard," she said.

'This should be stuck with him'

Tyo's mother, meanwhile, objected to the arbitrariness of the settlement.

"They said if it was set at a higher amount, this would be stuck with him his entire life. This should be stuck with him his entire life," said Tina Lalonde, 46.

"He killed my dad. It's been pretty horrific. To lose someone that you love this way is excruciating."

Flowers were left at the building where the fatal explosion occurred. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The lawyers eventually returned to the courtroom, the bailiff led the shuffling prisoner back to his box and the Crown addressed the judge.

Purcell told court he and the defence agreed to split the difference, and the judge agreed to the $100,000 restitution, minus whatever compensation Kelly's insurance company provides.

She wished Ross good luck and dismissed the court.

"We're glad it's done," Tina Lalonde said.

More shatter cases

But while the proceeding provided some measure of closure for her family, in a broader sense, it probably isn't done.

Justice Lafrance-Cardinal observed that in the five years leading up to the Cornwall explosion, there had been 33 fire investigations across Canada involving the production of shatter.

Less than a month after the explosion, Cornwall firefighters were extinguishing a residential blaze a few blocks away caused by what police said was another shatter lab.

Detectives with the Cornwall Community Police Service say they're seeing evidence of shatter production in more and more drug-related arrests.

Stephanie MacRae, the spokesperson for the police service, summed up her force's warning against producing it or using it: "It's dangerous, and it's not worth it."