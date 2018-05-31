Cornwall girds for lengthy strike as city, workers reach impasse

There's no end in sight for a strike by 400 unionized city workers in Cornwall, Ont., most of whom are now in their second week on the picket line.

Approximately 250 paramedics, library staff and outside workers walked off the job May 17, two days after the city made what it calls its "fair, best and final offer."

On May 23, some 150 bylaw officers, child-care workers and building inspectors joined the walkout.

Most of the workers have been without a contract since 2016, and 93 per cent voted in favour of a strike.

On Monday Cornwall city council rejected a counter-offer by CUPE, asking the union to present its May 15 offer to its members.

CUPE refused that request, so the city has opted to force a vote under the supervision of the Ministry of Labour "within the next week or two," according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Cornwall teacher Shelly Cruickshank said while she's concerned about a reduction in the number of paramedics, she doesn't blame them for walking off the job. (Stu Mills/CBC) "Materials will be prepared to communicate directly with our employees to provide an explanation as to why Council feels it has presented a fair offer for ratification," the city said.

CUPE 'disappointed'

According to the city, that offer contains an "economic package and proposed language changes," but in response CUPE said it's largely unchanged from the city's original position.

"We hope the City is able to exhibit some of the same resolve to find a negotiated settlement," said CUPE national representative Alison Denis in a news release. "So far, they appear to be happy to keep people out on strike and have Cornwall residents go without vital services. We are disappointed, but we remain available to bargain if the City changes its mind."

People seem to be together to do this for as long as it takes. - Mitch Briere, roads worker

Cornwall Coun André Rivette said Wednesday the main issue keeping the two sides apart is the city's insistence that workers accept a reduction in salary while on long-term sick leave.

Workers are currently eligible for 100 per cent of their salary for up to 17 weeks of sick leave, but the city would like to pay 75 per cent, Rivette said.

"I don't agree with it, myself," he said. "You can't pull that stuff without giving something for it."

'Is starts to get a little worrisome'

Rivette speaks from experience: he was a manager with the city's parks department during a bitter 10-month labour dispute in 1992.

Coun. Dave Murphy said residents have been complaining about the shortage of paramedics and the closure of city-run pools.

"I'm hopeful this won't last too much longer," he said.

There's a similar sentiment on the other side of the picket line.

While striking workers have been met with support on the streets of Cornwall, both residents and workers are concerned about reduced access to city services. 1:18 "Eventually it starts to get a little worrisome about bills and mortgage payments and things like that," she paramedic Amanda Carse, whose husband Dave Carse is also a paramedic.

Ambulances reduced

Under the terms of an essential services agreement, three of Cornwall's nine ambulances will remain in service during the day, and two at night.

"We do have a few ambulances out on the road, but obviously numbers are down," Dave Carse said.

Buildings department employee Nicolas Leduc worries the managers who are manning the shop during the strike may be overwhelmed, and might sign off on plans without conduction the usual thorough review.

Anna Boisvenue, an employee in the city's social services department, worries about the effect of the strike on low-income residents who rely on assistance administered by city staff. "There's too much work for them to do, that's for sure," Leduc said.

Vulnerable clients

Some workers said vulnerable clients will also suffer because of the strike.

"The end of the month is coming, their monthly cheque," said Anna Boisvenue, who works for the city's social services and housing department.

The department administers Ontario Works benefits and maintains the city's registries for affordable housing, daycare and other social supports. Boisvenue said she fears some of her clients could face eviction or see their utilities cut because of the strike.

Cornwall teacher Shelly Cruickshank said she and her family are on longer able to swim at the city's aquatic centre, and said the city's parks and soccer fields are becoming overgrown.

She's sympathetic to the workers, however, particularly paramedics.

"They're already short-staffed and understaffed, and just don't have enough people to have them be on a strike," she said.

Back on the picket line, striking employee Mitch Briere said residents might have to get used to the reduced services.

'People seem to be together to do this for as long as it takes,' said striking roads department employee Mitch Briere. (Stu Mills/CBC) "People seem to be together to do this for as long as it takes," he said.



