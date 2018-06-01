Striking Cornwall workers to vote on city offer on Monday

Hundreds of striking workers in Cornwall, Ont., will vote on the city's latest offer on Monday.

Approximately 250 paramedics, library staff and outside workers walked off the job May 17, two days after the city made what it calls its "fair, best and final offer."

On May 23, some 150 bylaw officers, child-care workers and building inspectors joined the walkout.

Most of the workers have been without a contract since 2016, and 93 per cent voted in favour of a strike.

On Monday, Cornwall city council rejected a counter-offer by CUPE, asking the union to present its May 15 offer to its members.

CUPE refused that request, so the city opted to force a vote under the supervision of the Ministry of Labour "within the next week or two," according to a news release issued Tuesday.

On Friday CUPE said in a news release that given that timeline, it had reconsidered.

"Given that the city has refused to return to the table to bargain until a vote happens, we can't in good conscience allow members to wait for more than two weeks to vote on the employer's last offer," said Alison Denis, a CUPE national representative.

"Nor do we want Cornwall residents to be deprived of vital services for longer than is necessary. We think it's responsible to accelerate this timeline, and so we will hold the vote ourselves."

CUPE said it expects to have the results of the vote on Monday evening.