Another 150 city workers join Cornwall strike

An additional 150 city employees walked off the job in Cornwall, Ont., Wednesday, joining 250 workers already on strike since last week.

The additional workers now walking the picket line include bylaw officers, building inspectors, childcare workers and water services employees.

Last Thursday, 250 paramedics, library staff and outside workers walked off the job, claiming wage issues as the driving factor.

The two sides have agreed to meet Thursday morning, but neither appears willing to budge on the issue.

In a statement released Wednesday, the city called the offer currently on the table a "fair and reasonable final offer."

While CUPE, the union representing the workers, wouldn't divulge details of the wage talks, representative Alison Denis said it can't accept the city's current offer.

"The concessions are something that have come from the employer and our members have given us a clear mandate not to accept any concessions," she said.

Reduced services

City services will be further impacted by the additional 150 employees now on strike.

Bylaw officers will continue to monitor traffic and parking, but will no longer answer calls about fences, signs, animal control, noise and other issues.

The Richelieu Day Care Centre will remain closed during the strike, and alternative arrangements have been made for families using the centre.

The Aquatic Centre and outdoor pools will also stay closed for the duration of the strike.

Fewer ambulances available

Only three of the city's nine ambulances will be in service during the day, and only two at night.

The city said only patients with urgent or emergency health needs should call for an ambulance, and is asking others to take a taxi or make their own way to hospital.

"We have reached out to our partners, including area hospitals, fire services, police and taxi companies to ask for their assistance in responding to non-emergency calls during the strike," Bill Lister, chief of Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services, said in a news release.

"We hope this will allow us to focus on emergency calls only."

Some planned construction projects will be postponed, though priority construction and projects important to health or safety will continue.

The Cornwall Public Library is open, but on reduced hours. The book return is closed, so no overdue fines will be issued.

All library programs and room bookings are cancelled.