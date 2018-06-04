Cornwall city workers reject municipality's latest offer

City workers in Cornwall resoundingly rejected an offer Monday to end an ongoing strike in the community.

Workers voted 92.5 per cent in favour of rejecting what the city said was its final offer. The union had initially declined to put the offer to their members and the city had to ask the ministry of labour to force the vote.

Alison Denis, with CUPE, said this should send a clear message to the city that union members are not interested in what is on offer.

"It tells us that our members are not willing to accept any concessions at the bargaining table and hopefully it sends a strong message to the city to get back to the table and talk to us about what our members want to talk about," she said.

Denis said the union knew members were not willing to accept the city's offer.

"There was never a moment that we doubted how our members felt," she said. "We knew based on the strike vote that was also 93 per cent that our members weren't prepared to accept any concessions at the table."

She declined to say what the city is asking for in concessions, saying they do not want to bargain through the media.

Ongoing dispute

Approximately 250 paramedics, library staff and outside workers walked off the job on May 17. They were followed by an additional 150 workers, including bylaw officers, child-care workers and building inspectors on May 23. Most of the workers have been without a contract since 2016.

Denis said they hope the city will reopen bargaining to end the strike.

"We have to resolve this."