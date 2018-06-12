Cornwall, Ont., workers head back to work as strike officially ends

Hundreds of formerly-striking City of Cornwall employees are heading back to work on Tuesday.

Approximately 400 workers spread across four unions, each represented by CUPE, approved the tentative agreements they reached with the city on Monday.

Later Monday, city council did the same.

The Cornwall Public Library's hours are being set on a day-to-day basis as workers return — it will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tentative agreements reached Friday

The city said in a news release that the Cornwall Aquatic Centre, Richelieu Day Care and the Winchester social and housing services satellite offices will reopen Wednesday.

The first workers took to the picket lines on May 17, and the strike eventually grew to include paramedics, library staff and bylaw officers.

News of the tentative agreements to end the strike came on Friday.

Neither the city nor CUPE shared details of what was in the strike-ending deals.