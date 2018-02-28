The family of a woman killed in a car crash near Cornwall, Ont., last summer were in court Wednesday, hoping to confront the driver responsible for her death — but it's still not clear if they'll ever get that chance.

Kristine Cadieux, 32, died last June when a car driven by Felix Laframboise, 20, struck the van she was driving on Highway 401.

In January, Laframboise pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving and was fined $2,000, but Cadieux's husband Robert Cadieux said he was never informed of the hearing, nor given the chance to make a victim impact statement.

On Wednesday Laframboise appeared in court again, this time because the Crown is seeking to appeal the previous sentence so it can be amended to include an 18-month driver's licence suspension.

Crown attorney Dan Brisebois also asked Justice Diane Lahaie to allow both Robert Cadieux and his sister-in-law to present victim impact statements at the hearing.

However, Lahaie opted to delay her decision on whether to allow the appeal until March 27. If she decides against it, not only will Laframboise's sentence remain unchanged, but the Cadieux family will not have an opportunity to present statements, which Robert Cadieux came prepared to do Wednesday.

Robert Cadieux holds a photo of his wife, Kristine Cadieux. Felix Laframboise, 20, was convicted of careless driving and sentenced to a $2,000 fine before Robert Cadieux got a chance to deliver a victim impact statement. (Susan Burgess/CBC)

Fresh evidence

Warren WhiteKnight, a lawyer assisting Robert Cadieux in a civil case related to the collision, said he wasn't surprised by the judge's choice to delay her decision, because the Crown is also seeking to introduce new evidence, including new photos of the crash scene and additional facts not previously presented in court.

For Cadieux however, the wait is difficult. He also struggled to understand Wednesday's hearing because it was held in French, a language he does not speak. A victim assistance program provided him with a private interpreter who sat next to him during the hearing.

"The interpreter did a good job, but it was so confusing for me, and I was getting a little emotional," Cadieux said. "Me and the kids were kind of hoping to get the matter resolved today."

As Cadieux listened, Laframboise sat in court just a few metres away.

Felix Laframboise leaves Cornwall courthouse0:19

Laframboise 'put through the wringer'

More than once, Lahaie urged Laframboise to seek the advice of a lawyer before the matter proceeded further. On Wednesday he was accompanied only by his parents, and has represented himself in all previous court appearances on the matter.

In a brief conversation just before Wednesday's proceeding, Laframboise told CBC he wished the appeal could be completed without the need for more hearings.

After he pleaded guilty in January, Laframboise told the court in French, "I'm very sorry for the whole family," and explained he had fallen asleep at the wheel before the fatal collision.

"He's being put through the wringer as well," Cadieux said of Laframboise after Wednesday's hearing. "If the Crown would've done their job, we wouldn't all be standing here again."