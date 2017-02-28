A Cornwall, Ont., man has been found guilty of nine counts of animal cruelty after confining a pair of dogs to a shed without food and water for two weeks, according to Ontario SPCA.

The charges were laid after an OSPCA officer received a call in late October 2016 about a pug and "Boxer-type dog" locked in a small, windowless garden shed, the agency said Tuesday in a media release.

The two dogs were living in "unacceptable conditions" without water and fresh air, the OSPCA said.

Dogs have found new homes

The shed was cluttered with junk, and the floor was covered in urine and feces — leaving the dogs nowhere to lie down, the agency said.

The officer tried unsuccessfully to find the property's owner before freeing the dogs from the shed. Both animals have since found new homes, the OSPCA said.

The 24-year-old man was found guilty on Feb. 22 of one count of causing distress to an animal, one count of permitting an animal to be in distress and seven counts of failing to comply with prescribed standards of care, said the OSPCA.

He was fined $900 and banned from owning or caring for animals for 10 years, the OSPCA said.