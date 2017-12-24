Looking for a holiday dinner that will make you feel like a character straight out of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol?

Look no further than a traditional goose or duck, a traditional meal in parts of the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, says Dorothy Edwards, owner of My Favourite Farm in Laurentian Valley Township.

Edwards knows a thing or two about raising and cooking geese. She grew up eating these birds, and now raises them on her farm.

Edwards, speaking to CBC's All in a Day, suggests three different ways to cook a duck or goose.

The first is for pink breasts and tender leg meat. The second is less work, but the breasts are well done and taste a tiny bit like liver. The third is deliciously tangy.

Remember that they are free-range birds. In order to make sure they are tender, cook them low and slow. At around 250 F is best.

Method 1

Thaw the bird and rub salt all over the skin and in the cavity. Let sit uncovered in the fridge for as long as you can, up to two days. Then wipe the salt off with paper towel. Don't rinse it off with water. Stuff the cavity with bread pieces, onions, mushrooms, apple segments and raisins. The skin of geese and ducks should be snipped all over. Make many small cuts with a sharp pair of pointed scissors, or very sharp knife, being careful to avoid snipping the meat. Most of the fat will drain away and collect in the roasting pan. The pan should have sides that are at least two inches high and a grate or rack to keep the bird above the fat. Roast for about 20 minutes only, then check the breasts. If you like the breasts pink, and the rest of the meat very tender, remove the breasts when they are roasted to a pink and juicy state. This will take 20 to 40 minutes depending on size. Check them periodically. Wearing gloves, cut them off the carcass with a small knife and allow to cool. The bird will be hot and greasy. Take your time. Cover the breasts and set them aside in the fridge. Cut apart the rest of the bird and roast the legs, wings and neck, and any other tough pieces of meat, immersed in the collected fat drippings at 200 F for around six hours. They will be very tender. Remove the pieces from the hot fat with tongs and allow to drain for a few minutes on paper towel, but don't let them cool. Place them on a serving dish with the sliced breasts and broil with the skin side up quickly to crisp the skin. This should just take a minute or two. For the last 90 minutes, roast par-boiled root vegetables after tossing them in a bit of the goose fat. Garnish with parsley, slices of orange and grape tomatoes to serve. Mix orange marmalade and soy sauce with some goose fat and juices from the roaster. Pour over the meat on the serving platter or serve it on the side. Add lemon and orange zest and squeeze orange and lemon juice over the dressing just before you serve it. Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper. Mix and warm in a frying pan in some fat from the bird. Reheat in the oven when you roast the potatoes. Save excess fat to cook potatoes for another day and the bones to make soup stock.

Method 2

Thaw the bird and rub salt all over the skin and in the cavity. Let sit uncovered in the fridge for as long as you can, up to two days. Then wipe the salt off with paper towel. Don't rinse it off with water. The skin of geese and ducks should be snipped all over. Make many small cuts with a sharp pair of pointed scissors, or very sharp knife, being careful to avoid snipping the meat. Stuff the bird with diced pears and apples and finely chopped onions. Place it on a rack in the deep sided open pan and roast at 250 F for three hours, making sure that it is always above the fat. Baste the bird with the drippings three or four times while it's roasting. Toss potatoes, carrots, onions, squash, parsnips and anything else you like, in some of the goose fat with some salt and pepper and roast for three hours.Check to see that they're not overdone or underdone. If they aren't cooked enough when the birds are done, remove the meat from the oven, heat up the oven to 400 F and roast the veg and watch carefully until they are just right. If they are done early, remove from the oven, and when the bird is ready, place the vegetables under the broiler to warm up for just a few minutes. Serve garnished with fresh parsley and grape tomatoes.

Method 3