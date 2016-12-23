An Ottawa man convicted of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving children at his daycare in 2013 has been granted a new trial.

In 2015, Ontario Court Justice Jack Nadelle sentenced the man to five years in prison and ordered him onto the sexual offender registry for 20 years after finding him guilty of:

Two counts of inviting a person under 16 years of age to sexual touching.

Touching a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

Exposing himself to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

Sexual assault.

The incidents occurred at the man's Ottawa daycare in May 2013 and involved two girls under his care. They were three and five years old when they disclosed the allegations.

He was released from custody just days after sentencing, after filing an appeal in provincial court.

He was released on a $2,000 recognizance, which included conditions that he not communicate with or be near anyone under 18 years of age (except under certain strict conditions).

After a hearing on Dec. 7 in Toronto, the appeal court ruled that Justice Nadelle made two errors during trial, namely that he relied on " improper and erroneous considerations" when assessing evidence, and also admitted hearsay evidence.

Facing other charges

The man at the centre of the case is currently facing another set of charges. He was arrested by Ottawa police on Oct. 20, 2016, and charged with:

Two counts of nudity on private property.

One count of nudity in a public place.

Three counts of mischief to property.

Three counts of failing to comply with bail conditions.

The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 17, 18 and 19 this year in the area of Qualicum Street and Beaumarais Drive, where the man was living, according to court records.

The investigation began on Oct. 18 when a victim came forward to Ottawa police, the force said in a media release in October. Investigators were concerned there could be other victims.