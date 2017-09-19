Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating an injury that happened at a construction site in Orléans Tuesday morning.
A 48-year-old man suffered chest injuries when he was struck by a backhoe at about 8:12 a.m., Ottawa paramedics said in a social media post.
It happened at a construction site near Vanguard and Vantage drives, off Innes and Tenth Line roads.
The man was taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.
No other details were available.
8:12 Vantage & Vanguard in Orleans: M48 struck by back hoe. Chest injuries. Stable condition at local hospital.—
@OttawaParamedic