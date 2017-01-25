Two men — one from Ottawa and one from near Renfrew, Ont. — have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with what Ontario Provincial Police are calling a "domestic violence incident."

The 44-year-old Ottawa man and the 46-year-old man from McNab/Braeside Township each face one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, Renfrew OPP said in a media release Tuesday.

The McNab/Braeside man also faces three counts of criminal harassment, one count of assault, six counts of mischief, and one count of causing injury to an animal or bird, police said.

The Ottawa man was arrested Monday, while the McNab/Braeside man was arrested last week. Both men have appeared in court in Pembroke, Ont., and are being held pending a bail hearing.

The men's names have not been released in order to protect the victim's identity, OPP said.

The police investigation continues.