Thefts from cars at Conroy Pit concern dog walkers

A string of recent thefts from vehicles at Conroy Pit Park have left some people feeling insecure at the popular dog park in the city's south side.

Police said there have been at least seven similar thefts since April 18 and reports of other incidents which may be connected.

Andrea Slater said she hasn't felt comfortable coming back to the park after her purse was stolen from her car while she went for a walk with her dog Brax and her 14-month-old son on April 18.

She said she'd left her purse under a diaper bag during an early-afternoon walk and came back to see her passenger side window was broken.

"They must've seen a handle and smashed my window with some sort of object because they did damage the door as well," she said.

Slater said her purse contained every form of identification she carries, except her passport.

She also lost her banking card, which was used to make about $170 worth of purchases.

"I got a call before I left [the park] from Scotiabank that they were already trying my card in the area at Giant Tiger and Ultramar," she said.

Conroy Pit Park has a popular off-leash area for dogs and attracts dog walkers from various parts of the city. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Slater said other dog walkers are posting about parking lot thefts on the park's Facebook page.

Another park user put a poster about having a purse stolen in the early afternoon of April 27.

When police released photos of a female suspect and a male person of interest on social media this week, Slater saw her blue-and-white striped wallet in the woman's hand.

"My heart started racing right away because I was just furious that she would be silly enough to steal something and walk into a store with it," she said.

"She was very clearly holding my wallet in two or three of the photos."

Police track suspects's card use

Const. Chuck Benoit of the Ottawa police said investigators can sometimes take advantage of where suspects use stolen cards to get security camera footage.

"This is a way to track them because they're using them in certain areas, but unfortunately a lot of times they've used your card numerous times before we can catch them," Benoit said.

Police increase patrols when statistics indicate a rise in crime in a given area, he said.

"It's a great area to unleash your dog, walk the trails and all that, but sometimes there are suspicious people that look for vulnerable areas like this because the vehicles are left aside," he said.

Benoit advised locking car doors, rolling up windows completely and keeping valuables out of sight in vehicles.