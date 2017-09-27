An Ottawa man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter for his role in the killing of a Gloucester High School student in what the the Crown called a "drug ripoff gone tragically wrong."

Connor Stevenon, 18, was fatally stabbed in the stairwell of his highrise apartment building on Jasmine Crescent on April 14, 2015 during a drug deal for 14 grams of marijuana.

His killer, David Dubois, 22, entered a plea of manslaughter at the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday before apologizing to the victim's family from the prisoner's box.

"I have ruined a family with my action," Dubois said.

David Dubois was originally charged with second-degree murder in relation to Stevenson's death. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

Court heard Dubois and a woman had planned to rob Stevenson during the drug transaction. A struggle ensued, and Dubois said he believed Stevenson would hurt the woman, so he attacked him with a knife.

Dubois, who had no previous criminal record, was 19 at the time of his arrest.

'I lost the person I loved the most'

The family told the court in victim impact statements they have never been the same since the death of their only son. Stevenson's mother told the court she's unable to forgive her son's killer.

People in the courtroom wept as Stevenson's father said there was no moment lower in his life than when he lost his son.

"The most painful thing I miss, I will never hear him say, 'I love you dad,'" he said. "I lost the person I loved the most."

The Crown called Stevenson's death a "true tragedy," and said Dubois's sentence should deter others from committing such violent acts.

The judge sentenced Dubois to eight years in prison, but with credit for time already served in jail, he'll serve another four years and eight months behind bars.