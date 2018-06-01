Confusing signs make parking tickets a scam, driver argues

The parking meters in the Byward Market say parking is free on Sunday, but Paul Johanson found out the hard way it's not that simple.

On a Saturday night last August, Johanson parked his Honda CR-V on George Street. The parking meter indicated there was a two-hour limit in force between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. A nearby sign had the same information.

Johanson's conclusion? He could stay in that spot until Sunday afternoon at no charge.

"On the meter, it says parking on Sunday is free, and there's no indication that there's any restrictions," Johanson said. "And then I got a ticket for parking in excess of three hours."

Parking signs where Paul Johanson was parked on a Sunday in the Byward Market indicate no time limits for parking on that day, but we was fined for violating the city's "three-hour rule" that applies to street parking city-wide. (Susan Burgess)

It took some digging to figure out the reason for that $60 fine — or $40, if he opted for early payment. Turns out the rule he broke was the city-wide restriction limiting street parking to three hours every day of the week, including Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That rule applies even in residential areas with no posted signs at all.

What Johanson can't figure out is why, in a place with signs posted, they don't mention that rule is in force along with the others.

"Why not just put in brackets, like it does for Monday to Saturday, that there's a maximum?" Johanson wondered.

Ticket tossed but driver not satisfied

Resolved to fight the ticket, Johanson made his way to the provincial offences court office on Constellation Drive, where a staff person heard his story and offered to reduce the fine.

"I wasn't interested in a reduction. I just wanted it thrown out, because it wasn't fair," Johanson explained.

In the end, Johanson said he never really got his day in court, because the bylaw officer who'd ticketed him didn't show up for the hearing. The ticket was tossed but Johanson is still mad.

"I can't help but feel that it's a bit of a scam," Johanson said. "I'm not very impressed at this point that they're scamming money off people like this when I think there's a solution."

$1.8 million in similar fines issued in 2017

Emails to the mayor and others at the city have not produced the clarity Johanson is seeking.

He wonders if the reason for the apparent complacency is the amount of money the city collects each year from drivers who violate the three-hour rule. A city staffer told him in an e-mail last November that the city receives approximately $1.2 million for that offence.

The city gave CBC a different figure, saying the total face value of the tickets issued in 2017 city-wide for the offence was about $1.8 million. That number doesn't account for tickets that were reduced or cancelled in court.

Stats provided by the city show that Johanson was one of 106 people ticketed on Sundays last August for breaking the three-hour rule.

Sam Zokaei, who said he's lived in Ottawa for nearly nine years, had never heard of the "three-hour rule" that restricts street parking city-wide during the day. Signage in the Byward Market and elsewhere doesn't communicate that rule, and an Ottawa man who was ticketed would like to see that change. (Susan Burgess)

Signs confuse other Byward Market visitors

CBC approached several Byward Market patrons on Thursday with pictures of the signage at Johanson's erstwhile parking spot, to ask if they'd expect to be ticketed on Sunday for a long stay. All of them said no.

Linda Hulan, visiting from Belleville, interpreted the sign to mean "Park as long as you want, stay as long as you want. Enjoy the day for free, on the city."

Rose Shrwprasad, visiting from Toronto, decoded it the same way, adding she'd never heard of the three-hour parking rule.

"As a visitor, how can you?" she asked.

Even people who live in Ottawa were unaware of the rule, including Sam Zokaei, who has lived in Ottawa for nine years. He said even a simple public education campaign would help, if replacing signs is a barrier.

"In terms of signage, I can see how that would cost us a lot of money to do," Zokaei said.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury said it's not necessary to consistently post the city-wide rule about the three-hour limit for street parking, and that to do so would be very costly. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Signs beyond the Market also unclear

Signage for parking in the downtown core is inconsistent.

Some signs and meters in Centretown lack any information about time limits for Saturdays as well as Sundays.

On Daly Avenue in Sandy Hill, the one-hour parking limit for Monday to Saturday is posted on a meter, but to find out the same limit exists on Sunday, a driver needs to look to a sign posted nearby.

There are also some places in the core, such as First Avenue in the Glebe, where the three-hour city-wide maximum is posted on signs, but in a statement, city staff confirmed that isn't the norm because of the cost of installing signs.

Cost of signage a barrier to change

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who represents the ByWard Market agreed with city staff that the cost of new signage is a barrier, and he questioned the need for it, arguing that it's normal for municipalities to have rules around parking that aren't posted on signs.

"If the city needs to do an awareness campaign, I'm certainly open to it," Fleury said. "But I don't think in every pay-and-display zone across the city we need to add a sign as to what to do outside of the pay period."

Johanson's own councillor, Riley Brockington, was more sympathetic. He said he would ask the city's bylaw department to investigate the signage near the George Street parking spots.

"I don't want the city to trick people into getting a ticket," Brockington said.

New six-hour rule will give weekend drivers a break

This coming Sunday, Johanson could park for six hours in that old spot in the Byward Market without penalty.

That's because of a new rule that takes effect June 1, which extends the three-hour rule to six hours for weekends and holidays. It applies on both residential streets with no signs, as well as in places where signs exist but don't spell out specific rules for Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.

The city says it has no plans to post that information on signs and meters, cause for fresh disappointment on Johanson's part.

"When someone pulls up (and) goes to park, nine out of ten people are just going to follow what's on the sign, and that's the issue for me," he said. "It's not fair to people, because anyone's going to look at that and come to the same conclusion I did, I think."

"Unless you've been ticketed before."