Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday that the son of captain Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, has died.

"The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," read a statement from the team.

Condolences poured in on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Players and teams alike shared heartfelt messages for the Karlsson family.

The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their condolences to Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son. https://t.co/gjoLYo5Ihw — @NHLPA

The entire LA Kings' organization is thinking of Erik Karlsson and his family during this time ❤️ — @LAKings

Marc Savard, a former NHL player from Ottawa, also offered condolences from himself and his family.

Today is a day to remember that there are way more important things in life and hockey is just a game!! Our condolences to @ErikKarlsson65 and his wife Melinda on their tragic loss!!

The Savard Family — @MSavvy91

The couple announced they were expecting in November 2017.

Karlsson had previously said the baby was due in mid-April, around the start of the NHL playoffs.

He will not be playing in tonight's Senators game against the Florida Panthers.

Brian Morris, an Ottawa Senators spokesperson, said it's a difficult time for the Karlsson family. and any further information will come from them at a later date.