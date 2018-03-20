The Ottawa Senators are heartbroken for their grieving captain.

The club revealed on Tuesday that the son of Erik and Melinda Karlsson has died.

The couple announced they were expecting in November 2017. Karlsson had previously said the baby was due in mid-April, around the start of the NHL playoffs.

The 27-year-old defenceman didn't suit up in the Senators' 7-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, but following the game, his teammates and head coach Guy Boucher offered their condolences.

"Everybody is heartbroken, it's awful," Boucher said. "We definitely feel for Erik and his wife and his family.

"It's been a tough year but this is a real personal, devastating blow to them. We feel for them and Erik is going to take the time he needs to come back and once he does we'll do our best to support him. It's definitely a sad day."

Sens rally around their captain

Defenceman Mark Boroweicki said he couldn't even imagine what the Karlssons are going through.

"It puts perspective on life and what's going on here. It's important they take time to grieve and be together," he said.

"There is so much love coming out of this dressing room for them. Erik is a huge part of this team and Erik and Melinda are a huge part of this community and this city. We really are a family in here and it hurts all of us deeply."

In particular, Karlsson's loss resonated with Senators forward Zach Smith.

"As expecting parents it hits a little deeper," he said.

"I don't know what else to say. It's devastating and I just feel terrible for them. I just hope they're doing OK and we'll be here to support them."

Earlier on Tuesday, the organization issued a statement, offering its thoughts and prayers to the Karlsson family.

News Release: Ottawa Senators issue statement on the Karlsson family: https://t.co/712XXwzO7M



Communiqué : Les Sénateurs d’Ottawa émettent une déclaration au sujet de la famille Karlsson : https://t.co/yQxSm37GpB — @Senators

Condolences also poured in on Twitter.

The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their condolences to Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son. https://t.co/gjoLYo5Ihw — @NHLPA

The entire LA Kings' organization is thinking of Erik Karlsson and his family during this time ❤️ — @LAKings

Nos pensées sont avec la famille Karlsson ce soir suivant la tragique nouvelle. / Our thoughts are with the Karlsson family tonight following this tragic news. Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. — @CanadiensMTL

Marc Savard, a former NHL player from Ottawa, also offered sympathy from himself and his family.