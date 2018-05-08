High praise for city's move to relax concert venue rules

City hall has looked to the heavens in its search to broaden Ottawa's offering of live music venues, but it wasn't seeking divine intervention — it was after the buildings of worship themselves.

Under new zoning rules approved by the planning committee Tuesday, all churches, mosques, synagogues and temples have been given the city's blessing to stage live music events.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, who sits on the planning committee, said while several churches already host live performances, the zoning change would make it official.

"As the city becomes more and more of a music city, we want to make sure that the venues that are willing to host concerts don't come into conflict with the zoning bylaw," Leiper said.

JP Melville, a representative of the Bronson Centre, applauded the planning committee's decision Tuesday. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) Reception halls, conference centres, legion halls, assembly halls and lodges would also be allowed to host performances under the amended bylaw, which requires the final approval of city council.

St. Brigid's, Bronson Centre covered

The change also covers St. Brigid's Centre for the Arts and The Bronson Centre, destinations which have evolved into major music venues, but which aren't currently recognized as such under the city's zoning bylaws.

Bronson Centre, which was opened in 1996 in the former Immaculata Catholic High School, simply has a mandate as a community space.

But according to JP Melville, the centre's representative at Tuesday's planning committee meeting, its 850-seat auditorium has filled a void in Ottawa's live music scene.

"It naturally grew into something that the community was attracted to for performance," said Melville. "Staff and councillors have now supported a natural evolution."

Last month council approved a three-year music strategy in an attempt to foster the capital's music and entertainment industry.

The strategy includes the appointment of a music development officer whose job it will be to slash municipal red tape for people involved in Ottawa's music industry.