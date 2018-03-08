The town council of Mississippi Mills, Ont., has approved a compromise to allow snowmobiles — but not ATVs — on a section of the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail.

The 296-kilometre trail is being built along a former Canadian Pacific Railway corridor, which was purchased by Renfrew and Lanark counties for recreational purposes.

The trail connects Smiths Falls to Mattawa, passing through Carleton Place, Almonte, Arnprior, Pembroke and Petawawa.

Most townships in the two counties have been in favour of opening up the trail to all users, including motorized vehicles such as ATVs and snowmobiles.

But Mississippi Mills has been actively pushing to divert motorized vehicles off the section that runs through Almonte — one of the township's wards.

"The feeling is, if you have machines speeding through here, it becomes far less safe as well as quite noisy," Mississippi Mills Mayor Shaun McLaughlin told CBC News last July.

The Almonte section of the trail runs through a residential area, passing by a seniors' residence and a condo development.

Compromise gets council's OK

Mississippi Mills town council voted 8-2 in favour of a potential compromise on Tuesday.

The proposal would allow snowmobiles on the trail through Almonte during winter months, but ATVs will be diverted to County Road 29 between Rae Road and Blakeney Road. The 12-kilometre detour would push ATVs around Almonte instead of through it.

"It is a genuine compromise because we feel we've come a long way," said Almonte ward Coun. Jane Torrance in an interview with CBC's All in a Day.

Allowing snowmobiles on the trail during the winter is something the township was willing to give up in order to reach this compromise, Torrance said.

"That was not an easy decision for us to come to. We know we have lots of residents who are not in favour of having any motorized traffic, so accepting snowmobiles was quite a concession, we felt."

That concession will hopefully help make the trail more accessible to non-motorized vehicles, Torrance said.

Paving the way

The proposal would also see the trail paved from Almonte to Carleton Place, making that section more attractive to cyclists and people with strollers.

With a paved trail, cyclists would be able to ride from Ottawa to Carleton Place along the Trans-Canada trail, then switch to the rail trail to Almonte.

"We think that just opens things up. Lots of people say they already use that trail to go into Ottawa on their bikes," Torrance said.

The cost of paving the trail between Almonte and Carleton Place — just under $750,000 — will be split between the two townships, with $200,000 being offset by grants from the provincial government.

The compromise must now be approved by Lanark County council, which is expected to vote on the proposal March 28.