The City of Ottawa has closed the three command posts it set up to deal with this spring's historic flooding.

The posts were set up nine days ago in the Britannia, Cumberland and Constance Bay neighbourhoods to combat the flood and coordinate the city's relief efforts.

On Tuesday, the city said in a public service announcement that the posts were "no longer operationally necessary."

Two emergency reception and lodging centres have also been closed, the city said.

Water levels on the Ottawa River have been gradually receding, with the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board noting Tuesday that those levels are expected to continue declining over the rest of the week.

The city said that two emergency community support centres in Cumberland and Constance Bay will remain open for the time being.

On Wednesday, city crews will begin collecting sandbags and hazardous household waste from areas affected by the flooding.