Ottawa paramedics said two women were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Colonial Road near Canaan Road Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said they dispatched multiple units — including an air ambulance — to respond to reports of a head-on collision before 10:40 a.m. ET.

Paramedics say a dog also died in the collision. No other people were hurt.

Firefighters said the collision involved a sedan and an SUV.

Ottawa police are also on the scene and roads have been closed in the area.