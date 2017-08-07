One person is dead and a section of Highway 7 is closed following a serious collision near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the collision just west of Silver Lake Provincial Park shortly after 4:30 p.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said OPP, while the second driver was taken to hospital in Kingston, Ont., with serious injuries.

Police have blocked off Highway 7 between Elphin-Maberly Road and Zealand Road, and the road is expected to be closed until 11 p.m., OPP said.

Detours are in place.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy7 between Elphin-Maberly Rd & Zealand Rd #SharbotLake: #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/cQ5BIqU3JF — @OPP_COMM_ER

The investigation is ongoing.

Sharbot Lake is approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.