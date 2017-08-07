One person is dead and a section of Highway 7 is closed following a serious collision near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Monday afternoon. 

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the collision just west of Silver Lake Provincial Park shortly after 4:30 p.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said OPP, while the second driver was taken to hospital in Kingston, Ont., with serious injuries.

Police have blocked off Highway 7 between Elphin-Maberly Road and Zealand Road, and the road is expected to be closed until 11 p.m., OPP said.

Detours are in place.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sharbot Lake is approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.