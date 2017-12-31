Six people were injured after a two vehicle collision on the Hunt Club Bridge between Riverside Drive and Prince of Wales Drive.

The incident happened shortly before 2:00 a.m this morning, and left a large section of Hunt Club Road closed for several hours.

A 21-year-old passenger is in critical condition with multiple injuries.

The five other passengers range in age from 23-51 and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ottawa Police are still investigating what caused the collision.

The road has since been re-opened.