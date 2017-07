A man has suffered minor injuries after the car he was driving flipped on westbound Highway 174 Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. near Orléans Boulevard.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life threatening.

Traffic was congested around the scene of the collision, but police say all lanes of the highway have since reopened.

Emergency crews are still on site clearing debris, according to police.