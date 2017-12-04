One person is injured after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian at Dynes and Arnot roads on Monday afternoon, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

A 30-year-old man was struck and sustained injuries to his hips, paramedics said.

The collision happened near a construction site on Dynes Road near St. Augustine School, an Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson said.

Ottawa Fire Services warned drivers to avoid the area in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Crews enroute to collision reportedly involving a vehicle and construction workers at Dynes and Arnot Rd. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/FCAB77nRYr — @OttFire

It is unclear whether the victim was working at the construction site at the time of the incident.