A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near the Ottawa Hospital's General campus Friday morning.

A witness told CBC News the male victim was run over by a cement truck.

Smyth Road is closed between Highland Terrace and Lynda Lane, a stretch that includes the main entrance to the Ottawa Hospital's General campus.

OC Transpo routes 106 and 16 will take Roger Guindon Avenue and Ring Road as a detour, skipping stops in the closure area.