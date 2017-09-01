A female motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a collision Friday near Carleton Place, Ont., paramedics say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 7 just west of Highway 15 at around 7 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., Highway 7 remained closed in both directions from Highway 15 to Townline Road, and police said detours would be in place for several hours.

According to a tweet from the Professional Paramedic Association of Ottawa, an Ornge air ambulance had been dispatched to the scene.

OPP could not confirm anything about the crash beyond the road closures. 

The crash was the second major collision Friday involving a motorcycle on the highways around eastern Ontario.

At around 11:30 a.m., a motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver seriously injured in a crash on Highway 17 east of Mattawa, Ont.