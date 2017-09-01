A female motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a collision Friday near Carleton Place, Ont., paramedics say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 7 just west of Highway 15 at around 7 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., Highway 7 remained closed in both directions from Highway 15 to Townline Road, and police said detours would be in place for several hours.

According to a tweet from the Professional Paramedic Association of Ottawa, an Ornge air ambulance had been dispatched to the scene.

Ottawa Paramedics with @Ornge at multi vehicle multi pt crash on Hwy 7. Female motorcyclist critical. OPP have 1 driver in custody #ottnews pic.twitter.com/IisshCYFYr — OttawaParamedics.ca (@Ottawa_9_1_1) September 2, 2017

OPP could not confirm anything about the crash beyond the road closures.

The crash was the second major collision Friday involving a motorcycle on the highways around eastern Ontario.

At around 11:30 a.m., a motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver seriously injured in a crash on Highway 17 east of Mattawa, Ont.