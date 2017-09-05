An Ottawa man is facing a number of impaired driving charges after a five-vehicle crash near Carleton Place., Ont., Friday that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

The collision happened on Highway 7 between Napoleon Street and Highway 15 at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Three motorcycles and two cars were involved.

A woman on one of the motorcycles was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to hospital. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Highway 7 was closed in both directions from Highway 15 to Townline Road until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Charges laid

On Tuesday, OPP announced that a 36-year-old Ottawa man who was driving one of the cars had been charged with one count each of:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Operating a motor vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood causing bodily harm.

The crash was the second major collision Friday involving a motorcycle on highways around eastern Ontario.

At around 11:30 a.m., a motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver seriously injured in a crash on Highway 17 east of Mattawa, Ont.