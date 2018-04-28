Highway 174 crash sends 3 to hospital

Three people have been injured — two critically — in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 174.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the site of the two-vehicle collision near Canaan Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Once there, first responders found one of the vehicles in the ditch and the other on the road, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Firefighters had to pry an unconscious person out of the vehicle on the road, the fire department said.

A second person, who remained conscious, also had to be freed from the vehicle in the ditch.

Paramedics said that the three injured people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre.