Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by truck

A woman has been rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition after she was hit by a truck in the Findlay Creek neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Findlay Creek and Cedar Creek drives at about 1:30 p.m. after a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a large truck.

A woman believed by paramedics to be in her 60s suffered extensive, life-threatening injuries to her leg, pelvis and chest. She was stabilized at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the collision is being investigated and the intersection remains closed.