Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by truck

Woman suffered life-threatening injuries in Monday afternoon incident, paramedics say

CBC News ·
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after she was struck by a large truck at the intersection of Findlay Creek Drive and Cedar Creek Drive. (Ottawa Police Services)

A woman has been rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition after she was hit by a truck in the Findlay Creek neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Findlay Creek and Cedar Creek drives at about 1:30 p.m. after a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a large truck.

A woman believed by paramedics to be in her 60s suffered extensive, life-threatening injuries to her leg, pelvis and chest. She was stabilized at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the collision is being investigated and the intersection remains closed.

