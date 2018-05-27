Vehicle collides with cyclists west of Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police say a number of people have suffered critical injuries after a vehicle collided with a group of stationary cyclists west of Kingston, Ont.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Bath Road near Jim Snow Drive in Loyalist Township, the OPP's Napanee detachment said in a statement.

Police have not said how many people are hurt.

As of 6:30 p.m. Bath Road was still closed between Jim Snow Drive and County Road 6 for the investigation.

Police said it would be "several hours" before it would reopen.