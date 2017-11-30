An 18-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 62 near Bancroft, Ont., Thursday morning.

A pickup truck left the road and crashed into a rock cut around 6:30 a.m., OPP said in a media release.

James Keller of Tudor Cashel Township was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Highway 62 is closed between Highway 620 and Old Hastings Road south of Bancroft while officials reconstruct the scene, police said.

There is no word on when that stretch of highway will reopen.