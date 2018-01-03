The reprieve from the bone-chilling cold in Ottawa didn't last very long as Environment Canada issued a weather warning Wednesday for a cold snap later this week.

The weather agency said a "bitterly cold northwesterly flow" is developing over southern Ontario and will bring a cold snap to Ottawa that will begin Thursday evening and linger through the weekend.

"Extreme cold warning criteria of –35 is expected to be met in many places Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday," Environment Canada said in a weather statement.

The cold snap is expected to end Sunday as the system moves through the region.