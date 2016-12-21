Four people have been taken into custody after police in Gatineau, Que., raided a marijuana dispensary Wednesday afternoon.

Officers carried out the raid at the Clinique Canna dispensary on St-Joseph Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., according to a Gatineau Police Service media release.

Police had received reports the day before that marijuana was being sold there, the release said.

Three women and one man were taken into custody and could face drug trafficking charges, said police.

The Gatineau raid comes a month-and-a-half after Ottawa police raided six dispensaries and laid charges against nine people.

Although legislation to legalize marijuana is expected in 2017, the federal government has warned that possession, production and trafficking of marijuana all still remain illegal.