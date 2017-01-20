Injured Ottawa Senators forward Clarke MacArthur will not play this season, the team confirmed Friday.

#Sens GM Pierre Doiron informed the travelling media this morning that on doctor's advice, Clarke MacArthur will not play this season. — @Senators

MacArthur, 31, has been fighting symptoms of post-concussion syndrome for two years after suffering multiple concussions during his career.

The latest came during a training camp scrimmage in September, MacArthur's fourth concussion in 18 months.

The native of Lloydminster, Alta., had pledged to return to the NHL and refused to retire. He was awaiting approval to play this season, but doctors have decided against it.

'A bit of a shock,' GM says

Pierre Dorion, the Senators' general manager, said the team had discussions with various doctors, and that each one advised MacArthur not to play.

"Clarke is devastated by this news. He didn't have any symptoms," Dorion told reporters travelling with the team.

"We all thought Clarke was going to play, including me ... so this came to us as a bit of a shock."

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion speaks to media about Clarke MacArthur. pic.twitter.com/0rQuPsAQyv — @Senators

The Senators also revealed Friday that goalie Craig Anderson should return to the team in late January or early February. He has been away from the team to be with his wife Nicholle, who is battling a type of throat cancer.