The fire chief of a city east of Ottawa is warning people to be very careful if they venture onto the Ottawa River ice because of the recent warm weather.

Daytime highs are again above zero Tuesday in the Ottawa area, as they have been since Saturday and are expected to be for the rest of the week.

Clarence-Rockland fire chief Brian Wilson said in a news release Tuesday more water is flowing above and below the surface of the ice on the Ottawa River — or any body of water — because of the warm weather.

"This can lead to unsafe and unpredictable ice conditions," he said.

The fire department recommends people check ice conditions on the path they plan to take before going on the ice, since ice can erode from the bottom up and not look as thin or weak as it may be.