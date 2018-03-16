One person is dead following an early-morning fire in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., firefighters say.

Crews were called to a single-family home on Caron Street early Friday and a male victim was found inside during firefighting efforts, the fire department said in a news release.

OPP have notified the man's next of kin, and an investigation is ongoing with the help of the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

Caron Street has been partially reopened, and crews are expected to remain at the scene until Saturday.

Clarence-Rockland is about 40 km northeast of Ottawa.