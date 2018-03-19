Fatal Clarence-Rockland fire declared accidental

There was likely no foul play involved in a house fire that killed one person in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., last week, investigators declared Monday.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home on Caron Street early Friday, and found the body of a male victim inside.

The Clarence-Rockland fire department and Ontario Fire Marshal's office conducted an investigation into the fire and said the cause was accidental.

They were unable to locate any working smoke alarms on the property, according to a news release.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Clarence-Rockland is about 40 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.