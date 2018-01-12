An incident with the hydro vault at the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital on Friday resulted in power outages and staff being moved.

Ottawa fire said staff reported smoke coming from a hydro vault in one of the buildings at the hospital Friday morning.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they determined it was a hydro fault in a below-grade vault — a problem with the electrical system for the hospital.

The Ottawa Hospital said the power was out for parts of the Civic campus, but there was emergency power.

At one point, hospital staff thought they would have to divert non-critical patients to other hospitals, however, no patients were affected by the outages but 12 staff members were moved.

Ottawa Hydro said they isolated the circuits to secure the scene for firefighters and Ottawa fire ventilated the vault to clear any smoke.

Late Friday morning, Ottawa fire said the incident was under control and cleared the scene.