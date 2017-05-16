​Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, indie folk artist Father John Misty and Canadian country singers Corb Lund and Ian Tyson are among the initial acts booked for this September's CityFolk music festival.

Organizers for the five-day musical festival, which will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 17 at Lansdowne Park, announced the first wave of confirmed acts at midnight on May 16.

Sixto Rodriguez has enjoyed a musical renaissance since the documentary Searching for Sugar Man. (The Associated Press)

Also scheduled to perform are indie rockers Broken Social Scene, rhythm and blues performer Son Little and singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, the veteran musician who was the subject of the award-winning Searching for Sugar Man documentary.

Other confirmed artists include:

Bahamas.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Big Thief.

Common Deer.

Dead Flowers.

Fred Penner.

Matt Mays.

Twain.

Amanda Marshall.

Royal Canoe.

Defying Gravity—A Tribute To Jesse Winchester.

Lucy Dacus.

NEFE.

Post Malone.

Margo Price.

Tank and The Bangas.

The Suitcase Junket.

Sweet Crude.

Canadian indie rockers Broken Social Scene perform at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival last summer. They'll be playing Cityfolk in September. (Getty Images)

A limited amount of discounted tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. during a special sale.

One-day tickets and multi-day passes will then be available at normal prices starting May 18 at 10 a.m.