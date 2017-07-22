The City of Ottawa is considering adjusting a bylaw to double the current three-hour street parking limit.

According to a survey released earlier this week, the City could increase the maximum parking time on unsigned streets to six hours on weekends and holidays. Weekday regulations would remain the same.

Currently, Ottawa bylaw states that the longest you can stay parked in one place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is three hours — commonly referred to as the '3-hour parking rule.'

If there is no signage to indicate what the parking limits are, the 3-hour parking rule is assumed. Most residential neighbourhoods belong to this category.

Because some roads aren't signed, drivers can get slapped with tickets seemingly out of nowhere. Parking longer than the current maximum of three hours will cost you $60.

Many people unaware of rule

This ruling was established in 2003 and a dozen amendments have been made to it since then. City council has been looking to make further changes to it for the past two years, according to documents from committee meetings.

During these meetings, four councillors said they were concerned many residents didn't know about the 3-hour parking rule. They added that keeping the maximum time short could discourage people from spending time with family or friends for fear of getting ticketed while parked on the street.

The councillors who spoke at the meetings were not named in the report.

The City is in a review phase and is asking for feedback from the public about the proposal until August 22.