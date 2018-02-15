Once light rail arrives you'll be able to cycle to the nearest station, and walk your bike onboard...unless...you happen to commute during rush hour.

The city's General Manager of Transportation Services John Manconi is recommending implementing a few restrictions on cyclists. Bicycles will be allowed on the LRT trains only during non-peak hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Some commuters said that's the wrong approach for a city trying to encourage cycling as a viable form of transportation.

"It might decrease cyclists from using the LRT. You see a lot of cyclists commuting between the hours of 7 and 10 or 7 and 9:30 if they're taking the LRT they need more space," said cyclist Meika Ellis.

Cyclist Meika Ellis commutes by bike and says if forced to choose between her bike and the LRT she would continue to commute by bike. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco/CBC)

The report recommends cyclists walk their bikes onto one designated area at the front of the train. If that area is full, cyclists would have to wait for the next train.

"If I come at the wrong time and I have to wait for the next ones to come along, that could really severely impact my life. If I'm having to wait around all the time and kind of treated like a bit of a second class person," said cyclist Jason Shortt.

Cyclist Jason Shortt said he would feel like a second-class citizen with the limited hours for bikes on the LRT and would like a fairer system. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco/CBC)

Another option for cyclists is to lock up their bikes. Each LRT station will have a bicycle parking facility.

The city report says the recommendations "are being made to balance the needs of all transit customers and to ensure that travelling on transit is a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience."

Some cycling advocates said they understand the delicate balancing act, but if the end goal is increased ridership the recommendations fall short.

"If we make it possible to be able to take your bike on LRT during rush hour it will massively increase the number of people who take LRT and the number of people who bike there," said Alex deVries, speaking for the advocacy group Bike Ottawa.

Alex deVries with Bike Ottawa an advocacy group, who argue limiting bikes to off-peak hours on the LRT will decrease overall ridership. (Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco/CBC)

deVries adds that for many commuters like himself, who do not live or work near an LRT station, leaving their bike locked at the station's bicycle parking facility will not be feasible.

"Certainly in my bike commute it means transit will never be practical for me, biking will always be faster unless they make it easier to bike to LRT and from LRT, so I'm afraid that transit is just not going to work for my commute and that's disappointing," he said.

The report recommendations are expected to go to the city's transit commission on February 21 for approval.